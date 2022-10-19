The League of Women Voters of Winona would like to thank all who attended our primary and general election forums. There are still two more forums scheduled for October 26.
Forums to be held on October 26 include the Winona City Council Second Ward, Fourth Ward, and at-large seats (6-7 p.m.) and the WAPS School Board District 1, 2, and at-large seats (7:30-8:30 p.m.). All forums will be held at the Winona City Hall, located on the corner of Fourth and Lafayette Streets in Winona. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, working to empower and educate voters through advocacy at the local, state, and national levels. The public is welcome at all events. Vote on November 8.
