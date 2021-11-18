Samuel and Rebecca Dali, leaders of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria or EYN), were guests of the Lewiston Church of the Brethren on October 3, World Communion Sunday. They have been dedicated to peace building, humanitarian work and advocacy in their homeland of Nigeria virtually their entire lives. Samuel, who brought the morning message, is the former president of the EYN. He holds a doctorate in theology from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.
It was during Samuel’s term that that the 2017 abduction of 267 girls from their school in Chibok by Boko Haram (a terrorist organization) took place. Most of the girls came from Brethren families and many of the girls have not returned. In the violence over the last decade the Brethren church alone has suffered the violent death of 8,000 of its members and 1,100 church buildings destroyed. When the EYN headquarters were overrun by Boko Haram in October of 2014, church leadership had to be relocated. It is because of Boko Haram’s death threats to this couple that they find themselves in the United States. They currently reside in Mason City, Iowa, where their son is a heart surgeon.
Dr. Rebecca Dali is the executive director of the Center for Caring Empowerment and Peace Initiative (CCEPI), which she founded in 1989. She has spoken powerfully about the plight of her fellow Nigerians and the crisis in Nigeria. In August 2017 Rebecca received a United Nation’s humanitarian award for her work, which includes providing victims not only with psychological help to overcome the horrors they have been through, but also with basic material like sowing machines, seeds, fertilizers to help them start a new life in a community which too often reject them upon their return, especially girls who come back pregnant or with a new baby.
She has taken many risks to achieve her goal, going as far as traveling extensively in remote areas and even encountering Boko Haram militants on her way to Chibok. Fortunately, her life was spared, most probably because of her good work. But now, she says, current Boko Haram leadership has no tolerance for her efforts.
She says, “Sometimes when I am really exhausted, the thoughts of stopping this work come to my mind. But then I remember that God did not reject me, and He is not very tired of me – so how can I be tired of people? I believe that God is God of love, and He has said that we should love other people as ourselves. He came to reconcile the world.” She adds that we should act as ones who help others to reconcile, too.
Recently a book by Frank Ramirez was written about Rebecca’s childhood and her life’s work entitled “We Have Walked in Each Other’s Shoes.” This was also the title of her speech at the United Nations’ ceremony. The book’s cover is a photograph of a set of nesting dolls in the Russian style, painted by the book’s illustrator, Jessica Ramirez. Each doll represents a different stage in Rebecca’s life.
