Pepin, Buffalo, and Trempealeau County Democratic Parties invite their members, their Democratic Party of Wisconsin colleagues, and everyone who wants a democracy that supports all people
to a potluck picnic on June 4, 2022, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buena Vista Park in Alma.
Hosts will provide: brats, buns, beans, condiments, bottled water, and paper plates. Please bring a side dish, snacks or sweets to share, and your own dinnerware if you prefer.
Meet other voters who share your values.
Find common ground on issues you think are Important. Share ideas for helping our elected officials represent us.
Remember, all of us do better, when all of us do better.
