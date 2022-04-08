From: Wayne Valentine
For the third year in a row, The Winona County Ducks Unlimited (DU) Chapter based in Winona, is the recipient of several state and national awards in recognition of the chapter's fundraising events held in 2021.
The local chapter received an "Elite Fundraiser" chapter award from Ducks Unlimited, lnc., based in Memphis, Tenn., and was also honored by being named a "President's Council" chapter by the national conservation organization. As a result of that honor, the local chapter will receive a Browning Cynergy shotgun, valued at $1,500 to be used as a raffle item at a future fundraising event.
At the state level, Minnesota Ducks Unlimited honored the local chapter with a “Top 25” chapter award, and a Gold Contributor award. The Winona County Ducks Unlimited Chapter was ranked number 20 in the state, based on the total revenue the local chapter raised at various DU events in 2021. There are more than 200 Ducks Unlimited Chapters in Minnesota. The Gold Contributor award was given to honor a gun/bingo event held in June of last year.
The awards were announced during the State Ducks Unlimited Convention, held in Alexandria, Minn., and were officially presented by Ben Vaughn, DU regional director, at a recent chapter committee meeting held at the Elks Club in Winona. Vaughn also informed the committee that it will receive another "Gold contributor" award at the 2023 state convention based on revenue raised at the 2021 annual banquet held last September. Less than 10 percent of state DU chapters qualify for the "Gold" awards.
This is the third consecutive year, the local chapter has been honored for its fundraising, which supports Ducks Unlimited's mission to conserve, restore and manage wetlands, and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people. In 2019, the local chapter received "Gold" and “Silver" contributor awards, and another "Silver" contributor award for an event held in the fall of 2020. The chapter was also placed on the national "Green Wings" honor roll in 2020 for the annual event, held for boys and girls up to 17 years of age.
Local Ducks Unlimited Chair Wayne Valentine says the fact that we were able to raise record-breaking revenue at the local level, during a pandemic, and receive these awards is a tribute to the dedicated work of our committee members, the individuals, businesses and organizations who donate money and prizes for our events, and the sportsmen and women who support our efforts through their memberships and attendance at our various fundraising events.
This year a gun/bingo event is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, the annual banquet will be held Saturday, September 17, and the Green Wings event, for boys and girls up to 17 years of age, will be held October 26. All events will be held at the Winona Elk’s Club.
