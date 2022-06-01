Local EMS workers recognized; more needed

On May 15, local emergency management services came together to celebrate EMS Week, which ran from May 15 to May 21. Lewiston Fire and Rescue put together a hot dog and brat meal and hosted family-friendly activities. Members of the community came together to thank their local heroes, check out the emergency response vehicles, and learn about their local EMS volunteers.
Right now, local emergency medical services (EMS) and fire and rescue operations need the help of our local community members. These services primarily operate with the help of volunteers. Right now, there is an urgent and dire need for help. There are state programs that will pay for training to learn life-saving skills so others can help community members when it is needed most.
If volunteer positions are unfilled, local services (especially rural) will be forced to shut their doors, resulting in longer wait times for help to arrive from outlying areas. The situation can make the difference between life and death.
If you feel the call to help your local community and give the gift of time while making a difference, please reach out to Ben Klinger, Winona County Emergency Management coordinator at 507-457-6473 or email him at em@co.winona.mn.us.
