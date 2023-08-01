RSS houseplants

Young artists Isla Van Beek (center left) and Elliott Kreps (center right) present donations they raised and their favorite plant, a cactus named Dorothy, to Ready Set Schoo Director Mandi Olson (far left) and Ready Set School Board member Leah Dold. Van Beek and Kreps put their talents to work and created unique houseplants that they sold during the July 23 Ready Set School Spelling Bee Fundraiser. They donated $500 to Ready Set School to ensure local students have necessary school supplies they need for school.