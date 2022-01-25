The District 5M-1 Lions attended their Mid-Winter Convention at the Empire Event Center in Rochester, Minn., on January 14-16, 2022. The Convention was led by District Governor Lion Kerry Bien of the Goodhue Lions. First Vice District Governor Lion Susan Althoff, of the Lewiston Lions, was in charge of registration and the Lewiston Lions handled the check in table and served as Sergeant of Arms at the business meeting. Lion Eric Shurson, Lewiston President, oversaw those serving at registration. Lion Susan also served on the Convention Committee.
Attending from Zone 1 were Lions from the following clubs: Altura, Lewiston, St. Charles, Winona Noon and Winona Rivertown.
Representing Lions International was International Director Lion Jeffrey Gans, of Voorhees, N.J. He led a meeting with local club presidents and secretaries and was the guest speaker at the banquet Saturday evening. Guest speaker at the Saturday Luncheon was Dr. Jesse Hoffmeister from the Lions Voice Clinic at the University of Minnesota, Department of Otolaryngology. This department serves professional singers, actors and teachers along with athletes in treating voice and breathing problems. Sunday Brunch guest speaker was five-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and was a placeholder for the Gopher football team. He is an active spokesperson and advocate for pediatric cancer.
At the business meeting Saturday morning, Althoff was elected to serve the district as district governor in 2022-23. Lion Susan will officially start her position on July 1, 2022.
Several awards and honors were given throughout the weekend. They cover a two-year period due to COVID restrictions last year. Being honored at the kickoff breakfast from Zone 1 were the following: Melvin Jones Fellowship - Elden Salwey, of Lewiston; Robert Doerer, of Winona Noon; Darrel Monson, of Winona Rivertown, Sudharsan Iyengar and Paul Schumacher, of Winona Sunset; Helen Keller Award - Kathleen McGuire, of Winona Rivertown; Rita Clark (deceased), Richard Shields, Mary Singer and Rosie Wadewitz, of Winona Sunset; A Dale Moger and Mile Lovlien, of Altura Lions; Loins Hearing Research Fellowship - Jon Meisch, of Altura; Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation Dream Catcher - Rosie Wadewitz, of Winona Sunset. Minnesota Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation Believe Award - Emily Hursh, of St. Charles; Multiple District 5M Hall of Fame - past District Governor Jack Krage, of Winona Noon.
Awards given at the Saturday evening Banquet by Bien and Gans to area Loins started with Lions selected by their own clubs as Everyday Heroes: John Ellinghuysen, of Altura; Bruce Klein, of Lewiston; Bob Page, of Winona Noon; Dan Goltz, of Winona Rivertown. Past district governor Joe Schlichenmeyer, of Altura Loins, was inducted into the Multiple District 5M Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.