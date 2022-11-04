Private First Class (PFC) Joseph J. Kreisel, 19, of Winona, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego on October 14, 2022. PFC Kreisel successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 77 recruits in Training Platoon 1031. While in recruit training, PFC Kreisel achieved fireteam leader and sharpshooter. Following 10 days home on leave, he will report to Camp Pendleton for one month at military combat training, then military occupation specialty school at Goodfellow Air Force Base, near San Angelo, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.