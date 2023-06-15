From: Minnesota Department of Education
Eighty-seven schools, representing 31 districts, and six districts coordinating school implementation are being recognized for sustaining Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) for the 2022-23 school year, including Goodview Elementary School (WAPS), Jefferson Elementary School (WAPS), La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School, and Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School (WAPS).
This year, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) recognizes 87 schools and six school districts for their successful work during the 2022-23 school year, engaging in sustained PBIS implementation, an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and prosocial behaviors, and supporting social, emotional and behavioral needs for all students. Minnesota Statutes, section 122A.627 (bit.ly/3NrKADy) defines the key components that make PBIS effective for all students, including students with the most intensive needs. The schools and districts receiving recognition this year are leaders in improving school climate, involving the community, and increasing student achievement.
From 2004 to 2023, PBIS implementation has expanded across the state, resulting in positive student outcomes. Schools and districts must meet several requirements and sustain these efforts over time to be honored and recognized. Staff buy-in, leadership team meetings, community and family involvement, large systems changes, and multiple data sources are used to create this impact.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages in recent years, exemplary schools and districts have ensured that students are at the forefront of decision-making by developing ongoing professional development, including training and coaching to retain and develop new teachers and staff. Districts and schools have found that the PBIS framework, which encourages family, student, and community involvement, provides individual wellness, safety, and social-emotional growth and improves outcomes. Additionally, schools are reducing suspensions and increasing student engagement. For some schools in Minnesota, post-pandemic meant returning to the core PBIS basics (systems to support staff, data to inform decision-making, and practices to support students) to come back strong.
While we know there is still work to do, we celebrate several schools for their long-term implementation. Schools and districts implementing PBIS for three or more years, and some for almost a decade, were honored by Commissioner Willie Jett during the PBIS Summer Institute and Recognition Ceremony on June 14-15, 2023. Several presenters shared their implementation stories.
Coordinating PBIS implementation at the district or school level shows authentic and relentless dedication to making improvements and impactful changes, and for that, MDE is so proud to announce this year’s recipients.
