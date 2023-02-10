Two regional spelling bees were held on Tuesday, February 7, at the Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester, Minn. Fifty-nine students participated in the two regional spelling bees. Students from 29 districts throughout Southeast Minnesota advanced to compete in the regional competitions coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative.
The top 12 spellers (six from each spelling bee) now advance to the Final Spelling Bee on Tuesday, February 21, at 9 a.m. at the Wood Lake Meeting Center, 210 Wood Lake Drive SE, in Rochester. The event is anticipated to be done before 12 p.m. The Grand Champion of the Final will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Local students advancing to the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee include eighth grader Sawyer Lepper, of Lanesboro, and seventh grader Tommy Passe, of Wabasha-Kellogg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.