The Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held on Friday, February 25, this year, with a small but enthusiastic collection of 23 junior and senior division student researchers.
From this group, nine junior division and three senior division students are advancing on to the Minnesota Science Academy State Science and Engineering Fair. They include from Cotter Schools Junior Division: Erica Beckman, Jake Pellowski, Alex Swenson, Barrett Schmidt, Emelia Dammen, Jacob Moore, Kellen Groth, Emma-Jane Kirk, Jaxson Greshik; Cotter senior Grace Finnerty; and from Winona Senior High School, Ben Brand and Willa Krase.
Consider these students’ efforts as they compete in the state science and engineering fair virtually March 27-30 and wish them good luck.
We would like to thank our sponsors and donors for this years’ regional fair: Merchants Bank, Tour de Water, Mississippi Welders Supply, Winona Health, WNB Financial, and RTP Inc., along with a wonderful collection of anonymous donors. Their generous contributions help offset the costs for students participating at the state level.
