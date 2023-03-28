In April, Dr. Carol Jefferson will present two talks about the Underground Railroad and racial activism in Minnesota. Both talks are scheduled for 60 minutes, including a lecture, question and answer, discussion, and requests for local and family stories about the Underground Railroad in our region.
On Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. at the Plainview Historical Society in Plainview, Minn., Dr. Jefferson will discuss "The Underground Railroad in Southeastern Minnesota." This talk is an overview of recent research and includes maps of Underground Railroad routes and names of some local participants.
On Monday, April 24, at 1 p.m. in the Briarcombe Room at the Winona County Historical Society in Winona, sponsored by WSU Learning Club, Dr. Jefferson will present on "Easton and Jeffrey Families, Multi-Racial Leaders in the Black Rights Movement from the American Revolution into the 1900s." Activist members of the Easton and Jeffrey families settled in Winona County in the 1850s.
