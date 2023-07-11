From: MNsure
As roughly 1.5 million Minnesotans who currently have Medical Assistance (Minnesota’s Medicaid program) or MinnesotaCare coverage are scheduled to go through the eligibility renewal process over the next year, some will find out they are no longer eligible for these public health care programs and need to find new health insurance. Minnesota’s official health insurance marketplace, MNsure, is here to help those Minnesotans find new coverage.
“If you learn you no longer qualify for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare coverage, you may have more health insurance options than you think,” said MNsure CEO Libby Caulum. “MNsure is here to help you and your family understand your options, apply for discounts to save money on monthly premiums, and make a smooth transition to a private health plan if you’re eligible. We can help you find new coverage so you can keep getting the care you need.”
All medical and dental plans sold on MNsure.org include essential health benefits and important consumer protections. When it comes to health insurance, anything less may leave you in a lurch if you get sick or have to go to a hospital. Health plans available outside of MNsure may not offer comprehensive coverage or include the same benefits and protections.
When you choose health coverage through MNsure, you can access important savings that aren’t available anywhere else. Currently, 58% of MNsure enrollees are saving money on their monthly premiums thanks to advanced premium tax credits, which act like an instant discount that lowers the cost of health insurance. On average, eligible households are saving $519 each month.
MNsure also offers a statewide network of certified brokers and navigators who provide free help to Minnesotans who need health insurance. A navigator or broker can walk you through your options, so you can make informed choices about your health care. Brokers can also give you personalized advice about picking a plan that’s right for you.
Minnesotans who are no longer eligible for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare can get started today by visiting MNsure.org/newcoverage.
Use MNsure.org for your peace of mind
MNsure encourages consumers to be aware of scams targeting Minnesotans who need health insurance. Here are three tips to verify you’re working with MNsure and purchasing quality health care coverage:
1. Check the website URL. The best way to know you’re getting comprehensive coverage is to make sure you use MNsure.org to shop for health insurance. Make sure you click on MNsure.org if using a search engine, or type MNsure.org into the address bar.
2. Take advantage of MNsure’s free and anonymous cost estimates online. MNsure.org has a cost estimator tool that allows you to shop for health plans without submitting your contact information. Be careful with websites that insist on collecting your telephone number to provide you with an estimate. Providing your telephone number to these websites may lead to numerous unwanted calls.
3. Watch out for unsolicited calls, especially those that require immediate payment. MNsure has a statewide network of certified brokers and navigators who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll in health coverage, but they provide this help for free. MNsure will never cold call you to try and sell you health insurance or give your phone number to a broker without your prior permission, and MNsure will never call and ask for a Social Security number, credit card, or bank account number.
More tips to protect against fraud and how to report suspected fraud are available on the MNsure website: mnsure.org/help/fraud/index.jsp.
