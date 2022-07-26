See, discuss, and go in-depth on soil health and grazing with an internationally known regenerative farming expert on Wednesday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Luke and Holly Bergler’s farm near Dakota (37062 County Road 12). Allen Williams, a veteran regenerative producer and consultant, will lead the tour. This event is the first of two Land Stewardship Project (LSP) field days in the region featuring Williams. For more information on the field days and to register by August 12, see landstewardshipproject.org/allenwilliams or contact LSP’s Alex Romano at aromano@landstewardshipproject.org.
Single day tickets are $30 for adults, or both days are $50. Kids are free. A meal will be served that includes the Berglers’ farm-raised beef.
To reach the Berglers’ farm, from Interstate 90, take exit 258 onto MN-76. Turn north, and head towards County Road 12. Take a right and drive about three miles.
Topics covered during the August 17 field day include no-till, 60-inch corn interseeded with a highly diverse cover crop mix, diversifying crop rotations, converting marginal ground to pasture, cutting applied nitrogen rates, and managing profitability.
Besides being a sixth-generation family farmer and founding partner of Grass Fed Insights, Understanding Ag, and the Soil Health Academy, Williams holds a doctorate in livestock genetics. He pioneered many of the early regenerative grazing protocols and forage finishing techniques and now teaches those practices and principles to farmers globally. He has consulted with more than 4,000 farmers and ranchers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, and other countries, on operations ranging from a few acres to over a million acres.
Luke and Holly Bergler, along with their three children, have a cow/calf herd they raise on highly managed, rotationally grazed pastures. They also raise row crops and forages, utilizing no-till cover cropping and rotations grown with reduced synthetic inputs.
