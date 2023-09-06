From: Family & Children’s Center
Throughout September, drivers have the chance to help Family & Children’s Center during Dahl Automotive’s 15th annual Lube-A-Thon fundraiser. During the event, eight Dahl locations, including in Winona, will give $5 off every oil change, and Dahl will donate $5 to Family & Children’s Center. Visitors can match the donation, as well.
“At Dahl Automotive, we are committed to making an impact on our community; not only by providing a trusted place of business for our guests but also by supporting local non-profits through volunteerism and financial support,” said Tyler Dahl, Dahl Automotive’s vice president of strategy.
Over the last 14 years, Dahl Automotive has raised over $200,000 for local nonprofits through their annual Lube-A-Thon. This year the funds raised will support the Family & Children's Center’s child abuse prevention programs Stepping Stones in La Crosse, Wis., and Matty’s Place in Winona, as well as Healthy Families programs in La Crosse, Winona and Viroqua, Wis. The important assistance from Dahl Automotive to take a stand to protect child abuse victims and support growing families.
“It helps kids who have been hurt find their path for healing,” said Tita Yutuc, president and CEO of Family & Children’s Center. “It helps kids who are at risk or vulnerable find some safety and it helps families who have lost their way find their way back to another place.”
Healthy Families is a home-visiting program that helps parents of newborns cope with the stress of caring for an infant. Stepping Stones and Matty’s Place are children’s advocacy centers where alleged victims of abuse can be interviewed by specially trained professionals in a safe, child-friendly setting. All three programs rely on community contributions to operate.
Through this fundraiser and other annual support from Dahl Automotive, the company is showing its dedication to Family & Children's Center and the continuing effort to ensure
Better Tomorrows.
