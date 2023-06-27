Get the first look at the plans for the International Owl Center’s new 22,000-square-foot home at their Lunch for the Owls fundraising event on July 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Mike Laverdure, DSGW principal architect, will present plans for the main facility, and Wieser Brothers, who will be constructing the facility, will also be on hand. Registered attendees can also get a tour of the building site prior to the event.
A live auction during the event will feature a fun mix of items and adventures, including two owl quilts, banding baby great horned owls in Saskatchewan, coffee and whiskey making and tasting, a private guided hike in Houston’s South Park, invasive species removal, a 43-pound carved jade owl, local maple syrup, and more. Proxy bidding is available for those who cannot attend in person.
The Forget-Me-Not Garden Club will provide a delightful owl-themed light lunch. Everyone who attends will also be able to take home a special piece of owl art created by children from around the world.
All funds raised will go toward building a new home for the center so their owls can live on-site instead of commute, they can house many more owls in large display-only aviaries, there are two program rooms so the center can be open to the public seven days a week and still accommodate special group programs, and there are enough toilets for visitors. If all goes perfectly, the new facility could be open as soon as 2025.
Cost to attend is $75 per person. For more information, pictures of all auction items, or to get registered, go to www.InternationalOwlCenter.org/lunchfortheowls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.