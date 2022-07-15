On Monday, August 8, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, of Luxembourg, will be visiting the museum, church, and cemetery in Rollingstone from 2:30-5 p.m. All are invited. He will be visiting La Crosse, Wis., Tuesday, August 9. For more information contact, Sr. Carrie Kirsch at Ckirsch@fspa.org or Kirsch150@aol.com.
