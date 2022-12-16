Members of the Luxembourg Heritage Museum in Rollingstone celebrated St. Nicholas Day on December 6 with the students at the new Rollingstone Community School. Museum volunteers delivered bags of treats and shared some legends of St. Nick.
Saint Nicholas was a 4th-century bishop who is celebrated across many countries, and in Luxembourg, children leave their slippers out each night during the first week of December to be filled with sweets and toys by the wandering saint.
