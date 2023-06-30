The Rollingstone Luxembourg Heritage Museum will be hosting a free picnic in the Rollingstone park on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the park pavilion. The picnic will feature live music by Carol Jonsgaard and Rich Ahrens. Everyone is welcome!
Summer open days at the museum are 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6 (Rollingstone Days), Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17, and Sunday, October 1. Other times are available by appointment. For more information, please call 507-452-8268, 507-458-8943, or 507-689-2330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.