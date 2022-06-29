The League of Women Voters, Winona Unit, will host a presentation titled “U.S. Supreme Court 2022 Case Recap” by Dr. Matt Bosworth, Winona State University professor of political science, on July 7, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. at the Winona O.R.C., at 1053 East Mark Street in Winona. Dr. Bosworth will discuss the process of the U.S. Supreme Court and their recent rulings. Question and answer time will be available.
A Zoom option is available at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89275210193, meeting ID: 892 7521 0193.
For more information, contact Ruth Charles (507-313-1383) or Lori Ortega (507-474-6555).
