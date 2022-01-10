Make-A-Wish Minnesota is seeking volunteers in Winona County to help grant life-changing wishes for local children battling critical illnesses.
More than ever before, community support is needed to help grant the wish of every eligible child. Since the pandemic began, Make-A-Wish Minnesota’s need for volunteer wish granters has grown.
The role of a wish granter is essential in fulfilling each child's wish. Wish granters work in pairs to help the wish kid determine their wish and maintain ongoing engagement with the family. This position is available as a fully remote or partially in-person hybrid opportunity (masks and social distancing required). Other needed roles include wish discovery volunteers who virtually visit families to gather information and brainstorm wish options, and wish pal volunteers who send monthly morale boosts to kids waiting for their upcoming wish.
One recent wish granted was for 10-year-old Luke, who had a liver transplant, to have a Ninja Warrior course in his backyard. It came true thanks to the dedication of volunteers. Luke’s wish granter Courtney said, “I think Make-A-Wish is one of the organizations that the more involved you get, the more beauty you see. You feel a lot of privilege and gratitude that you get to be a part of these families and their journey in a time when they need it most.”
Volunteers like Courtney are at the heart of the organization, bringing hope, strength and joy to children with critical illnesses. The rewarding work that these volunteers do leaves a lasting impact on the families Make-A-Wish serves.
To learn more and get started visit mn.wish.org/volunteer.
