Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on October 7 announced the appointment of Bree Maki, of Lewiston, to serve as the director of the Office of Broadband Development. Maki will replace previous director Angie Dickison.
“Bree Maki’s past experience working to develop broadband in Minnesota shows that she has the experience and skill set to successfully bring broadband access to all communities in Minnesota,” said Governor Walz. “With her diverse connections in Minnesota and focus on the needs of reliable internet, especially in industries such as education and health care, I am confident she will work to get all Minnesotans access to high-speed internet.”
“I am incredibly honored to be able to serve Minnesota in this role and look forward to being a part of advancing broadband access and affordability across the state,” Maki said. “Minnesota understands that broadband is the infrastructure of the 21st Century and is essential to our economy. I am committed to making sure that the need for digital equity and high-speed internet access for all Minnesotans is a priority.”
Maki is the senior outreach director and state broadband and telecommunications outreach director for Senator Tina Smith. She previously worked as an office administrator for Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District.
As part of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Economic Development Division, the Office of Broadband Development is a key service in the state’s efforts to build stronger communities, and helps Minnesotans understand broadband options available and work together to improve availability and use of high-speed broadband services. Since 2014, DEED has awarded over $176 million in broadband infrastructure grants, with the goal of border-to-border broadband access.
