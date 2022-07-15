Dharma River Manitou Center is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to kick up support for safe, affordable housing in Winona.
A kung fu event for all ages will be held at Levee Park on Thursday, July 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. No previous experience is necessary. All ages are welcome (with an adult companion). Participants should wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle.
There is no cost to attend. A free-will donation is suggested to support Habitat’s important work in Winona County. All interested individuals and families are encouraged to sign up.
Gather your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers for a night of powerful fun.
Register for this event at habitatwinona.org/kungfu or call Jessi Darst at 507-703-0015.
