The League of Women Voters of Winona is hosting a forum to discuss the Winona Area Public Schools 2023 bond referendum upcoming special election. This forum will be held on March 22, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Winona City Hall Council Chambers, 207 Lafayette Street, in Winona. There are three groups providing information during the forum: WAPS, “Education Not Buildings,” and “Vote Yes, Yes.” The public is invited to this forum to learn more and to present their own questions to each group. Cable TV (HBC and Charter) will be live broadcasting the event. There will be a phone number given during the live event for question submission for those unable to attend. Questions may also be submitted 24 hours prior to the forum to rcharles@winona.edu.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization with a mission to inform voters regarding issues that affect our community through educational forums. Please attend this important public event and discussion on March 22.
