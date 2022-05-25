Michelle Kristen Kirkvold and Kasey Michael Buchheit on April 30, 2022
Rochelle Rosemarie Thesing and Timothy Lee Rindahl on April 30,2022
Mahlon W. Yoder and Mary J. Shetler on May 3, 2022
Jennifer Elizabeth Michalke and Grant Roger Eggert on May 6, 2022
Heather Lea Dionysius and Trent Stafford on May 7, 2022
Noel Shay Thompson and Elijah Jacob Moline on May 7, 2022
Valerie Sue Crull and Lee Wilford Wohlgemuth on May 8, 2022
Ryan William Degnan and Tiana Louise Ramer on May 14, 2022
Justin Thomas Mercer and Janell Jean Peterson on May 14, 2022
Kathryn Elizabeth Krofchalk and Brandon Robert Ellinghuysen on May 14, 2022
