Michaela Ray Stanley and Kevin Arthur Dahl on October 9, 2021

 

Janelle Brooke Nichols and Cole Hunter Grotjahn on October 17, 2021

 

Kerry Lyn Randall and Donnie Joseph Thesing on October 17, 2021

 

Eduardo Barragan Sanchez and Cindy Dayana Ramierez on October 19, 2021

 

Branden Patrick Timm and Emily Lynn Burns on October 16, 2021

 

Eric Paul Tekippe and Jessica Lynn Semling on October 16, 2021

 

Elena Marie Lacey and Jeremy Michael Rebarchek on October 23, 2021