Masking for patients, visitors, and staff will become optional at all Gundersen Health System locations on Monday, April 24.
Based on lower risk factors, including COVID Community Levels along with readily available COVID vaccines and treatments, Gundersen has determined patients, visitors, and staff no longer need to mask while visiting any Gundersen location.
Once the change is made, patients, visitors, and staff may choose to continue to mask. Patients with fever and/or respiratory symptoms seeking care, treatment, or testing should mask upon entrance to any Gundersen facility and report those symptoms at check-in.
Masks will remain available at entrances and/or registration desks. Visitors and support persons who have symptoms of COVID-19 should not accompany a patient.
Gundersen officials will continue to monitor COVID Community Levels and make adjusts to local masking guidance as needed.
More information on Gundersen’s guidelines is available here: https://www.gundersenhealth.org/patients-visitors/gundersen-visitor-guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.