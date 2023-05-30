The Winona Masonic Lodge 18 A.F and A.M. will hold a scholarship fundraising raffle drawing on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at the lodge at 926 West Fifth Street in Winona. Only 140 tickets will be printed, and the price is $40 per ticket. Proceeds benefit scholarships for local high school students. Prizes include: first prize - John Deere S130 Riding Mower; second prize - Stihl MS170 Chain Saw; third prize - Stihl FS38 Trimmer; fourth prize - Stihl BG50 Leaf Blower. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
Education is a core belief of Freemasons; help us support the continuing education of Winona Area and La Crescent-Hookah Area seniors, and get a shot at a brand new John Deere Riding Mower. Contact your favorite member of Winona Lodge 18 or call 507-205-1528 for tickets.
