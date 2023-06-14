Winona County Master Gardener Volunteers will host a garden forum on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the gazebo in Windom Park. Bruno Borsari will present a program on honey bees. Dr. Borsari is a professor of biology at Winona State, and his interests include studies of natural habitats from an agroecological perspective. He will discuss the importance of pollinators in food production and tips on how to maintain beehives. This forum will be held rain or shine; bring a chair, and enjoy talking all about honey bees.