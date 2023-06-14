Winona County Master Gardener Volunteers will host a garden forum on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the gazebo in Windom Park. Bruno Borsari will present a program on honey bees. Dr. Borsari is a professor of biology at Winona State, and his interests include studies of natural habitats from an agroecological perspective. He will discuss the importance of pollinators in food production and tips on how to maintain beehives. This forum will be held rain or shine; bring a chair, and enjoy talking all about honey bees.
Latest News
- Air quality alert for Southeast Minnesota
- Corps hosts public meeting on dredged sand plan for Kellogg
- Steamboat Days schedule of events 2023
- WAPS Foundation shares scholarship winners
- Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer online training
- Owl Center research featured in new owl book
- Whitewater State Park programs
- Master Gardener forum on honey bees July 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder charges: Threat, history of violence in Kingsbury case
- What will legal weed mean for Winona?
- Police: Body of missing woman found; ex suspected of murder
- Winona removes benches from bus shelter
- Police blotter
- Fentanyl: Poison that kills
- Buswell, Earl
- A tragic reminder of domestic violence’s impact
- Winona council weighs $45M+ police, fire options
- Pedestrian killed in train collision
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.