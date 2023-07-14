Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 29; on that date, Winona County Master Gardeners will be hosting the first “Learn and Grow With Us Garden Tour.”
This event is free to all, with donations gratefully accepted; any contributions will help to fund future tours and will also support the work of Habitat for Humanity’s “A Brush With Kindness” program.
This self-guided tour features six gardens, which can be visited in any order. At each stop on the tour, visitors can see the amazing gardens, ask questions of the Master Gardener volunteers staffing the gardens, locate the “Five Favorites” plants of special interest at each location, and enter a prize drawing to take place at the end of the day. The gardens include two belonging to members of the Winona community, two designed by Master Gardeners, one specially designed for the Minnesota Marine Art Museum as its “Seventh Gallery,” and one created to be Habitat For Humanity’s “Edible Forest.”
If you have questions, contact the Winona County Extension Office at 507-457-6440.
The addresses of all six stops can be found at this link: z.umn.edu/8fys.
