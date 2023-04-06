Do you enjoy learning about the natural world? If so, consider becoming a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer.
Whitewater State Park, in Altura, is hosting a Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training, beginning on Tuesday, April 18.
Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour, hands-on course with expert instructors and fellow learners, studying natural history, environmental interpretation, and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. The program offers three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems, entitled “Big Woods, Big Rivers,” “Prairies and Potholes,” and “North Woods, Great Lakes.”
This class will cover the natural and cultural history of the “Big Woods, Big Rivers” region. We will provide an in-depth overview of the deciduous forest ecosystem, and participants will observe and learn about the variety of plant and animal communities of the region. Through the course, participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. In addition, participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.
The class will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from April 18-27 from 12-4 p.m. Required all-day field trips are on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23.
For more information and to register online, go to www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses/. For website assistance, call Julie Larson at 320-589-1711, ext. 2120, 1-888-241-4532, or email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org.
Minnesota Master Naturalist is sponsored by the University of Minnesota (U of M) Extension.
For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news, or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.
