Now through June 30, any donation received for the Save Our Trees campaign, part of Friends of Winona Parks, will be doubled up to $24,000 by a Sustainable Urban Forest grant. This grant will be used to treat existing ash trees and diversify Winona’s trees by planning 325 other types of trees in our parks and boulevards. The Save Our Trees campaign has already treated 100 ash trees through the purchase of equipment and chemicals, and planted 15 larger trees in the parks. Donations can be mailed to the Friends of Winona Parks, c/o Winona Community Foundation, at 111 Riverfront Suite 2E in Winona, or search online for Friends of Winona Parks at www.winonacf.org/donate.
Latest News
- Gundersen discusses merger with Green Bay’s Bellin Health
- County Board sticks by animal unit cap
- Local grads reflect on life lessons
- More hopefuls vie for local, state office
- Winona eyes major, new projects
- Hwy. 43 backups irk Winonans
- Sandbar Storytelling hosts free workshop with Kevin Kling
- Youth theater audition: ‘Junie B.’ musical
Most Popular
Articles
- SMU students and faculty deserve better
- Local SWAT team deployed in welfare check
- Fastenal buys Badger factory
- Winona man charged with child sexual abuse
- Police Blotter
- MMAM announces new vision, programs
- St. Mary’s may need to drop ‘University’
- Challengers sign up for local election
- Guilty plea in Winona murder case
- None hurt after tow boat strikes dam
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.