Now through June 30, any donation received for the Save Our Trees campaign, part of Friends of Winona Parks, will be doubled up to $24,000 by a Sustainable Urban Forest grant. This grant will be used to treat existing ash trees and diversify Winona’s trees by planning 325 other types of trees in our parks and boulevards. The Save Our Trees campaign has already treated 100 ash trees through the purchase of equipment and chemicals, and planted 15 larger trees in the parks. Donations can be mailed to the Friends of Winona Parks, c/o Winona Community Foundation, at 111 Riverfront Suite 2E in Winona, or search online for Friends of Winona Parks at www.winonacf.org/donate.