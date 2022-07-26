The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $120,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota. Twenty-seven projects are being funded though the 2022 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant, including work in Winona, Wiscoy Township, and Wabasha County.
The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations, will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.
Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are currently 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List: www.mda.state.mn.us/plants-insects/minnesota-noxious-weed-list.
Grant projects were awarded up to $5,000 to be spent in one year to support local activity. The city of Winona was awarded $5,000 for control of Oriental bittersweet near Sugar Loaf. Wiscoy Township in Winona County was also awarded $5,000 for the control of invasive species. Sumner Township in Fillmore County was awarded $5,000 for “Project Wipeout,” directed at ending the spread of wild parsnip. The Wabasha County Soil and Water Conservation District was likewise awarded $5,000 for the management of common tansy and poison hemlock.
The MDA has awarded over one million dollars since 2017 to local municipalities and tribal nations for projects that focus on noxious weeds throughout the state.
Visit the MDA website to learn more about the state’s Noxious Weed Program: www.mda.state.mn.us/plants-insects/noxious-invasive-weed-program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.