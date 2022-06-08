Eighteen Winona County dairy farms were recently honored by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture for having the lowest somatic cell counts (SCC) in the state. Somatic cell count is a key indicator of milk quality. A lower SCC count is better for cheese production and produces a longer shelf life for bottled milk. In honor of June Dairy Month, 114 Minnesota dairy farms are being recognized for superior herd management skills by achieving an average SCC of under 100,000. The producers on the list are nominated by their dairy plants.
“I’m honored to recognize these 114 dairies for their high level of excellence,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “Minnesota’s dairy farmers help feed the state and the world with high quality, wholesome dairy products.”
Although somatic cells occur naturally and are not a food safety concern, dairy farmers monitor them because they can be used as a measure of the health of their cows. Processors also pay a premium for milk with low counts. A farmer whose herd has a very low count can receive a higher price per hundredweight compared to a farmer whose herd average is high.
Two of the Winona County dairies — Selke Farms and Ketchum Farms Partnership LLC — were among the top 10 lowest SCC counts in the state. The other Winona County farms recognized were: D and D Dairy, Valley Acres Dairy Farm 1, Quarry Hill Dairy LLC - Valley Acres, Barkeim Farms LLC, Scott and Michelle Herber, Kiefland Holsteins LLC, Quarry Hill Dairy LLC, Mundt Dairy, Wirtland Holstein, Greden Farms LLC, D & L Johnson Dairy Farm LLC, Rolling Ridge Acres Inc., Nelson’s Organic Dairy LLC, Clear Crest Farm, Valley Acres Dairy Farm 2, and Terrance D. Peshon.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota dairy experts have worked with the state’s dairy farmers to lower somatic cell counts. When the initiative began in 2003, the 100 herds honored that year included those with SCC averages as high as 144,000, compared to the current goal of obtaining an SCC under 100,000.
