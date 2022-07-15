From: Winona County Public Health
On Thursday, June 30, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) transitioned its COVID-19 data releases from updating daily on weekdays to posting once a week. MDH staff explained recently that the changes will be more sustainable for the agency and compare to the weekly reporting done for other diseases. Resources have moved from individual case review to identifying outbreaks and case trends. MDH stated it “continues its commitment to transparency in reporting.”
MDH’s COVID-19 Situational Update website will change weekly on Thursdays. In order to align with the state, Winona County’s COVID-19 Dashboard (tinyurl.com/yua8btv9) will move to updating once a week at 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Data from MDH, and other state websites, has been consolidated into a single site. Data reporting has improved; visuals displaying case, hospitalization, and death data are standardized. The data is focused on trends and current circulation instead of historical perspectives of specific numbers.
The focus on trends alters what data MDH provides on the Situational Update. Rather than number of cases, reporting includes seven-day average number of cases and case rates. The focus turns to the amount of change in cases with a greater emphasis on monitoring severe cases. Currently state case numbers and cumulative cases for the state continue to appear but eventually will only be available by county. As it has proven common for people to be reinfected by COVID-19, MDH no longer reports reinfection data. Investigations of trends and comparisons from one variant to another will continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.