From: Minn. Dept. of Human Services
Minnesotans whose Medical Assistance renewal forms were originally due on July 31 will have an extra month to turn in their paperwork.
People affected by this extension are urged to send in their renewal forms and any required documentation as soon as possible to keep insurance coverage.
“If your renewal is due, please send it in as soon as you can,” said Interim Assistant Human Services Commissioner Julie Marquardt. “Help with paperwork is available through trained MNsure navigators, who are ready to assist in multiple languages.”
Find a navigator near you at mnsure.org/free-help.
Minnesota provided a similar extension to people whose Medical Assistance forms were originally due on June 30. The state and its partners have been using the additional time to redouble outreach efforts and help more people through the renewal process. That group still faces a July 31 deadline to submit their forms.
The federal government is supportive of states seeking to keep eligible people insured longer to avoid ending Medicaid coverage if they still qualify but need more help to renew. Medical Assistance is Minnesota’s Medicaid program.
In the group with the newly extended deadline, people already determined ineligible for Medical Assistance will still lose coverage on August 1, but have been referred to other insurance options if they don’t already have coverage from another source such as an employer. Some now qualify for MinnesotaCare. Others can get help finding insurance options through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace.
For more information about Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare renewals, including how to get free help filling out forms, visit mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.