From: MN Department of Human Services
Through January 2024, Minnesotans on Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare who need extra time and support will have an additional month to turn in their renewal paperwork. The extension will help prevent renewal paperwork issues that cause eligible enrollees to lose their health insurance and, with it, their access to health care and prescription medicine.
• If the previous deadline to renew coverage was August 31, 2023, the new date is September 30, 2023.
• If the previous deadline to renew coverage was September 30, 2023, the new date is October 31, 2023.
• If the previous deadline to renew coverage was October 31, 2023, the new date is November 30, 2023.
• If the previous deadline to renew coverage was November 30, 2023, the new date is December 31, 2023.
• If the previous deadline to renew coverage was December 31, 2023, the new date is January 31, 2024.
Minnesota already provided similar extensions to people whose Medical Assistance forms were originally due but not returned in June and July. The state and its partners will use the additional time to redouble outreach efforts and help more people through the renewal process.
The federal government is supportive of states seeking one-month delays to conduct targeted outreach to enrollees who have not returned renewal paperwork.
“Extending these deadlines is just one of the steps we are taking as we work to improve our systems and renew more people automatically,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “It’s part of an evolving process with the goal of keeping all eligible Minnesotans covered.”
People are still urged to send in their renewal forms and any required documentation as soon as possible to keep insurance coverage.
State, county, and Tribal workers have resumed eligibility checks for people on Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare in monthly batches following a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical Assistance is Minnesota’s Medicaid program.
For more information about Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare renewals, including how to get free help filling out forms, visit mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.