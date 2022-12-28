The state is urging people on Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare to keep their contact information updated so they can receive important renewal information for their health insurance.
These programs rely on postal mail to communicate with enrollees, who risk losing their health insurance if they cannot be reached.
People on Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare who moved in the past three years or will be moving soon should visit mn.gov/dhs/mycontactinfo to learn how to update their address, phone number, and email. Keeping information current will help them keep their insurance when it’s time to renew coverage.
