July 30

The community is invited to a free garage sale in St. Matthew’s school gym on Saturday, July 30, from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. St. Matthew’s is located at 766 West Seventh Street in Winona. The gym entrance is on High Street.

 

August 1

Widows’ Group will meet on Monday, August 1, at 11 a.m. at the Black Horse Bar and Grill. All widows are welcome. Call 507-454-1061 for more information.

 

Aug. 4

Historical Church Foundation of Minnesota City will meet on Thursday, August 4, at 1:30 p.m. in the Minnesota City Baptist Church. Hostess will be Nancy O’Malley.

 

Aug. 7

The Jonathan Smith Lewis family reunion will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 12-3 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren in Lewiston. Please bring a dish to pass for the potluck. Also, bring pictures, family history, or other information that you care to share with other family members.