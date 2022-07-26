July 30
The community is invited to a free garage sale in St. Matthew’s school gym on Saturday, July 30, from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. St. Matthew’s is located at 766 West Seventh Street in Winona. The gym entrance is on High Street.
August 1
Widows’ Group will meet on Monday, August 1, at 11 a.m. at the Black Horse Bar and Grill. All widows are welcome. Call 507-454-1061 for more information.
Aug. 4
Historical Church Foundation of Minnesota City will meet on Thursday, August 4, at 1:30 p.m. in the Minnesota City Baptist Church. Hostess will be Nancy O’Malley.
Aug. 7
The Jonathan Smith Lewis family reunion will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 12-3 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren in Lewiston. Please bring a dish to pass for the potluck. Also, bring pictures, family history, or other information that you care to share with other family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.