December 18
The Eagle Valley Community Church Christmas service will be held on Saturday, December 18, at 4 p.m. The worship service will be led by Pastor David Johnson. Please join us for singing and fellowship. Due to the small size of the church masks are required. The Eagle Valley Community Church is located at S2664 County Route G outside of Fountain City.
Ongoing
Elder Network Winona offers an in person caregiver support group every first and third Thursday of the month from 1 – 2:30 p.m. The meetings take place at the WKM Building at 902 East Second Street in the Winona Room, Suite 315. Please wear a mask.
The current virtual on Zoom caregiver’s support group meets each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Please contact Barb at 507-452-0580 or via email at barbp@elder-network.org for more information on any of these meeting options.
