Jan. 19
Harvest House will meet on Wednesday, January 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Please bring a food item or monetary donation for those in need. Donations will be distributed by St. Martin’s Church.
For more information call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
Feb. 7
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
