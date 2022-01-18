Jan. 19

Harvest House will meet on Wednesday, January 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Please bring a food item or monetary donation for those in need. Donations will be distributed by St. Martin’s Church.

For more information call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.

 

Feb. 7

The Widowed Persons will be getting together on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.