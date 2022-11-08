November 16
Harvest House will meet on Wednesday, November 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Our speaker will be Barb Parker who will speak about the Alzheimer Association’s national caregivers’ month. Please bring a monetary donation. For more information, call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
On Wednesday, November 16, the Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC) will host retired physician Dr. Andrew Edin, MD, for an update on common transmissible diseases and vaccines for them. Primarily he will speak to the latest COVID boosters available, the flu vaccine, and the respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) affecting children and adults. The meeting will be held at the Heartland Country Club, 19917 Highway 14 in Lewiston. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at noon. Lunch is available to purchase either before or during the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.