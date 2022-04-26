April 30
The Sons of Norway willmeet on Saturday, April 30, at 4 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Winona with presentation by Dr. Heather Cichanowski, team physician for the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Cross Country Ski Team. The public is invited.
May 2
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on Monday, May 2, at 11 a.m. All widowed persons are welcome. We will be meeting at Bonnie Rae’s in Rollingstone. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
May 5
Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will meet Thursday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m. at the Minnesota City Town Hall. Jean Gardner will be the hostess.
May 9
Winona Catholic Daughters Court 191 is meeting at Muriel Arnold's backyard, 1853 Edgewood Road in Winona, Monday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m., light meal in the garage; 5:00 p.m. May crowning followed by a meeting. Please go through the garage and bring a Birthright unwrapped baby shower gift.
