September 20
Harvest House will meet on Wednesday, September 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. New members are welcome. For more information, call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
Recurring
Dementia Caregiver Support Group, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 2-3 p.m. at Benedictine Living Community, 1347 West Broadway, in the Gaudeamus conference room. All caregivers are welcome. For more information, contact Dennis Kunkel at 507-205-6206. Visit alz.org/mnnd to learn more about caregiver programs and resources.
