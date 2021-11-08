Nov. 10
Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors will hold their regular monthly board meeting on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Winona County USDA Service Center, 400 Wilson Street North in Lewiston.
Nov. 17
Harvest House will meet Wednesday, November 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Our guest speaker will be Katelynn Ausderhar from Winona Community Warming Center. Please bring a personal use item or a monetary donation for the Red Wing boys Christmas project. For more information call Dorothy at 474-4864.
Nov. 13
The Minnesota City Historical Association will meet Saturday, November 13, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the City Hall, 149 Mill Street in Minnesota City. Updates on the 1870 school bell project and planning for the December event will be discussed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.