Sons of Norway in Winona will meet on Tuesday, May 24, at Central Lutheran Church on Huff Street, to welcome a speaker from Vesterheim, the Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa. The director of collections at the museum will speak on “Trunks, Hands and Hearts: What Norwegian Immigrants Brought to the United States.” All are welcome.
