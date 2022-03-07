March 12
The Minnesota City Historical Association will meet Saturday, March 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the City Hall, 149 Mill Street in Minnesota City. Planning for the April 30 open house at the MCHA Archives will be discussed.
March 16
Harvest House will meet Wednesday, March 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Tyler Hyden from the Winona Police Department will speak on fraud calls and elder abuse. Please bring a food item or monetary donation. For more information call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.