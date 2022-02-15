February 19
Winona ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism) is holding a community building event on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Maplewood Community Center, 1756 Kraemer Drive in Winona. At the event, there will be information about education, health, employment and housing services, as well as an opportunity to register to vote. There will also be light refreshments and snacks. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Wednesdays
TOPS MN 263 will meet on Wednesday’s at Redeemer Lutheran Church with 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting. For info call 507-452-7711.
Postponed
Sons of Norway Nor Win Lodge will not be meeting in February, due to COVID concerns. First meeting will be March 22 at 7 p.m.
