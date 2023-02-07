February 15
Harvest House will meet on Wednesday, February 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Please bring an item or monetary donation for the Winona Community Day Center. Items needed include snacks, beverages, paper towels, and toilet paper. Bingo will be played. For more information, call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
Recurring
NAMI Winona Connections Support Group meets on Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people living with mental illness in which people learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. For more information, call Judy at 507-450-0265 or Rich at 507-459-9089.
NAMI Winona Family Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). For more information, contact Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or helennewell.namiwinona@namimn.org or Chuck Kernler at507-226-3079 or ckernler@hotmail.com.
Commented
