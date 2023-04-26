April 29
Minnesota City history open house — 5he Minnesota City Historical Association (MCHA) and the Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will hold an open house at the First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill Street, on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You are invited to view the church interior and visit the MCHA archives. Items on display include historic photos, articles, and artifacts from the 171-year history of Minnesota City. The building is handicapped accessible. You are also welcome to stop by the 1870 Maybury school bell structure on your visit. More information can be found on the Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/minnesotacityhistoryandfriends.
May 1
The widows group will be meeting on May 1 at 1 p.m. at Perkins. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, call 507-454-2765.
May 2
The Historical Church Foundation of Minnesota City will be meeting on Tuesday, May 2, at 1:30 p.m. in St. Anne’s Benedictine first floor conference room.
May 8
The Winona Catholic Daughters Court #191 will be meeting on Monday, May 8, at 5:15 p.m. in the Basilica of St. Stanislaus basement hall. The May crowning will take place outside of the Basilica at the grotto beside the church. Bring flowers if you want. Come join us for faith, food, and fellowship.
